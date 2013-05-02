FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea April housing prices flat vs March - bank data
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 20 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 2, 2013 / 2:06 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea April housing prices flat vs March - bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea held steady in April from March after 10 consecutive months of declines, but fell by the fastest annual pace in almost four years, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Thursday.

Kookmin Bank said in a report it has revised all historical data after making March 2013 the basis period, which now shows housing prices had fallen in each of the past 10 months. In April, it had said housing prices halted after an 8-month fall.

Over a year earlier, housing prices in South Korea fell by 0.76 percent in April, worse than a revised 0.66 percent drop in March and the sharpest annual fall since August 2009.

The bank’s data is considered an official indicator of South Korea’s housing market conditions. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Michael Urquhart)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.