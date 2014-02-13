FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea housing transactions jump in January
February 13, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea housing transactions jump in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Home transactions in South Korea surged in January both over a year earlier and over the five-year average, the land ministry said on Thursday, adding this underscored growing optimism for the property market.

The ministry reported 58,846 home transactions last month, more than double the number of cases in the same month of 2013 and up 36.6 percent from an average of 43,085 cases for January over the past five years.

Housing price data released last month by the country’s top retail bank, Kookmin Bank, also showed South Korea’s property market was seeing a steady recovery in line with the improving economic conditions.

South Korea’s central bank keptits policy interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent in a unanimous vote on Thursday, standing pat for a ninth consecutive month as Asia’s fourth-largest economy continues to recover while inflation remains low. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

