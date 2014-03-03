FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea Feb housing prices up for sixth month - bank data
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 3, 2014 / 12:35 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea Feb housing prices up for sixth month - bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 3 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea rose in February for the sixth consecutive month, bringing their annual growth to the fastest in 17 months, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Monday.

The housing price index from Kookmin Bank rose 0.16 percent in February from January and by 0.76 percent from the same month of 2013, underscoring improving confidence among South Koreans towards the economy and their incomes.

The annual gain marked its fastest since a 1.20 percent rise in September 2012, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.