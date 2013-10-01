FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Sept housing prices up 0.05 pct vs Aug - Kookmin Bank
October 1, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Sept housing prices up 0.05 pct vs Aug - Kookmin Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 1 (Reuters) - South Korea’s housing prices rose 0.05 percent in September from August, when they declined 0.04 percent, influential private-sector data showed, reflecting subdued conditions for the local property market.

Kookmin Bank, the country’s top mortgage lender, said in a statement late Monday that housing prices across the country fell by 0.46 percent in September from a year earlier, following a 0.66 percent decline in August.

Subdued economic growth and uncertain outlook has weighed on the property market, heaping further pressure on heavily leveraged Korean households. Consumers have cut back on spending in response, undercutting domestic demand. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

