S.Korea Nov housing prices turn higher yr/yr - data
December 2, 2013 / 4:31 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Nov housing prices turn higher yr/yr - data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 2 (Reuters) - South Korean housing prices rose 0.11 percent in November from a year earlier, reversing an 11-month run of annual declines and compared with a 0.14 percent fall in October, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Monday.

On a monthly basis, housing prices in November rose by 0.17 percent, marking the third consecutive month of gains and following a 0.20 percent increase in October, the data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)

