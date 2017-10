SEOUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea fell 0.1 percent in July from June, data from the top local mortgage lender showed on Wednesday, setting their first monthly fall in two years and adding to signs of economic slowdown.

Over a year earlier, nationwide housing prices rose 2.5 percent in July, marking their slowest annual growth since January 2011, the data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)