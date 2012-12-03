FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Nov housing prices fall for 5th mth -bank data
December 3, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea Nov housing prices fall for 5th mth -bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea fell 0.1 percent in November from October, marking the fifth consecutive monthly drop and bringing the annual growth at the slowest in three years, private-sector data showed on Monday.

Housing prices grew just 0.2 percent in November over a year earlier, the slowest gain since a 0.1 percent annual fall set in October 2009 and compared with the official inflation rate of 1.6 percent for November, the data from Kookmin Bank showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)

