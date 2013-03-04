FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Feb housing prices fall 0.5 pct y/y-bank data
March 4, 2013 / 5:02 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea Feb housing prices fall 0.5 pct y/y-bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea fell in February for the eighth month in a row to post their sharpest annual decline in about three and a half years, data from the country’s top lender showed on Monday.

Housing prices in February fell 0.1 percent from January and dropped 0.5 percent from a year ago, the data from Kookmin Bank showed, underscoring a sustained weakness in the local property market weighed down by uncertain economic growth prospects.

The annual pace of decline marked the fastest since September 2009, the data showed. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)

