S.Korea March housing prices flat vs Feb - bank data
April 1, 2013 / 1:36 AM / in 5 years

S.Korea March housing prices flat vs Feb - bank data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Housing prices across South Korea held steady in March from February following eight consecutive months of declines, data from the country’s top mortgage lender showed on Monday.

Over a year earlier, housing prices in South Korea fell 0.7 percent in March, the sharpest annual fall since August 2009 that reflects recent months of declines, data from Kookmin Bank showed.

The bank’s data is considered an official indicator of South Korea’s housing market conditions. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

