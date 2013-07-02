S.Korea housing price decline near its end - c.bank

SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank believes the downward trend in housing prices is nearing its end, although it expects any rebound afterwards to be modest, minutes from its June 13 policy meeting showed on Tuesday.

An unspecified department of the Bank of Korea said in response to a question during the meeting that the “housing price correction is seen as having entered into a concluding stage” on the basis of various indicators. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)