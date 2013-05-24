FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea's Q1 disposable income grows but pace slows
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 24, 2013 / 3:00 AM / in 4 years

S.Korea's Q1 disposable income grows but pace slows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - South Korean households’ disposable income grew for an eighth consecutive quarter on an annual basis but the pace slowed to a two-year low, data showed on Friday.

In January-March, the average South Korean household saw disposable income rise by a real, or inflation-adjusted 0.3 percent over a year earlier, Statistics Korea data showed. The pace was the slowest since a 0.9 percent fall in the first quarter of 2011.

In the last quarter of 2012, disposable income increased 3.9 percent from a year earlier.

South Korea’s disposable income - total income minus spending on non-consumption purposes such as tax - has been growing on a year-on-year basis after adjustment for inflation as the local employment situation has shown resilience.

Household spending on consumption fell a real 2.4 percent in the March quarter from a year earlier, more than a 0.3 percent fall in the previous three months, as consumers remained unsure about prospects for the global and local economies.

South Korea, Asia’s fourth-largest economy, remains heavily reliant on global demand. The country is expected to grow faster this year than 2012’s pace of 2 percent but the recovery remains weak. (Reporting by Michelle Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Richard Borsuk)

