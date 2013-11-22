FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea Q3 household disposable income rises for 10th quarter
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 22, 2013 / 3:16 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Q3 household disposable income rises for 10th quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The average South Korean household’s disposable income grew in the third quarter for a 10th consecutive quarter on an annual basis and at a faster pace than in the preceding three months, official data showed on Friday.

The average household’s disposable income grew a real 1.8 percent in the September quarter over a year before, higher than a 1.0 percent rise in the April-June period, data from Statistics Korea showed.

It bodes well for Asia’s fourth-largest economy, which also enjoyed strong growth for the past two quarters as recovering domestic demand on the back of low inflation and low unemployment offset depressed exports.

Despite robust income growth, South Korean households cut spending on consumption by a real 0.1 percent in the third quarter on an annual basis, although at a slower pace than a 0.4 percent reduction in the second quarter. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.