October 30, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea says expects industrial output to improve in October

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Oct 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output will likely recover in the current month from a worse-than-expected contraction in September on the back of firm automobile and mobile phone production, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

“The weak automobile production in September stemming from labour strife will have a favourable base effect on October’s production,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that exports will likely fare better in the current month.

Earlier on Wednesday, government data showed that South Korea’s industrial production contracted by the sharpest rate in six months during September as strikes hit top automakers Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Motors Corp.. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Eric Meijer)

