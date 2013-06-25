FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea to offer fresh measures to boost investment
June 25, 2013

S.Korea to offer fresh measures to boost investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to introduce new measures aimed at boosting domestic corporate investment, its finance minister said on Tuesday, as the recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy has been delayed on global uncertainties.

Minister Hyun Oh-seok told reporters after a meeting with leaders of top business associations that the government was studying into possible measures, without giving more details such as when the measures will be announced.

Reporting by Lim Seung-gyu; Writing by Choonsik Yoo

