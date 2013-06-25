S.Korea to offer fresh measures to boost investment

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - South Korea plans to introduce new measures aimed at boosting domestic corporate investment, its finance minister said on Tuesday, as the recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy has been delayed on global uncertainties.
Minister Hyun Oh-seok told reporters after a meeting with leaders of top business associations that the government was studying into possible measures, without giving more details such as when the measures will be announced.
