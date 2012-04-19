UPDATE 1-Bank of Korea's Kim: Prepare for slower growth

By Jonathan Spicer

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - South Korea must prepare for slower economic growth in the years ahead as it deals with “heightened economic uncertainty at home and abroad,” the head of the country’s central bank said on Wednesday.

Bank of Korea Governor Kim Choong-soo added that the country will likely have a positive output gap even if its economy grows at 3.5 percent this year as expected, and that could possibly lead to inflation.

South Korea’s economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, “is expected to continue its solid growth, but as the growth rate is anticipated to slow down over the medium to long term, it is vital to be prepared for this situation,” Kim said at a gathering of the Asia Society.

The output gap is the difference between an economy’s actual output and the output it could achieve at full capacity. A positive output gap means “there is some pressure from inflation from the inside,” the governor said.

Last week, South Korea’s central bank held interest rates steady for a 10th consecutive month. On Monday, South Korea’s central bank trimmed its economic forecast for this year to growth of 3.5 percent, from 3.7 percent, citing the global downturn and weak domestic demand.

Asked about raising rates, Kim said only that this decision hinges on stable financial markets, on the general public’s expectations for rates, and on whether economic growth remains on trend.

Many economists now expect the Bank of Korea to keep rates on hold through 2012. Between July 2010 and June 2011, the bank had raised rates by a total of 125 basis points.

Export momentum in South Korea is now expected to approach a pre-financial crisis level in the second half of this year, Kim said on Wednesday.

“However, downside risks are expected to remain high for some time, affected by external risk factors, including the inflationary pressure from oil prices and possibility of euro- area sovereign debt problem spreading,” he said.

“To boost the future growth potential, the key is making the transition from input-led growth to productivity-led growth.”

Earlier this week, Kim said oil prices pose the biggest risk to South Korea’s economy. The price of Brent crude oil in London has recently hovered around $118 a barrel.