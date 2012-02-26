S.Korea says to curb lending by non-bank companies

SEOUL, Feb 26 (Reuters) - South Korea said on Sunday it would curb lending by non-banking companies including insurers, expanding its fight to contain household debt before a debt crisis cripples Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The country imposed a string of measures aimed at suppressing lending by banks in June last year, in principle asking banks not to increase lending faster than the pace of expansion for the country’s economy in nominal terms.

As a result, consumer lending by commercial banks has slowed, but lending by other companies grew faster because borrowers flocked to these less-regulated lenders, the government said in a joint statement from four organisations.

Mutual savings cooperatives with a loan-to-deposit ratio exceeding 80 percent will be required to bring it down below that within the next two years. Those with a ratio below 80 percent but above an industry average will be told to keep the ratio at the current level or lower.

Insurance companies will be told to increase the loan loss provisioning and the risk weightings of household loans when calculating capital adequacy ratios, said the four agencies that include the Financial Services Commission.

Banks’ household lending rose 2.7 percent for the second half of last year based on the end-2010 amount, down from a 3.0 percent gain in the first half, but the growth quickened to 5.6 percent from 4.3 percent for non-bank companies, they said.

South Korea’s average household debt amounts to about 1.6 times annual disposable income, higher than the ratio seen in the United States before the 2008 financial crisis and near the top among the middle- to high-income economies.

The heavy household debt, a combined legacy of the past property investment boom and falling private savings, has affected the whole range of economic policies in South Korea. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Ron Popeski)