S.Korea needs further liberalization of financial markets-cenbank chief
#Market News
October 15, 2013 / 1:08 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea needs further liberalization of financial markets-cenbank chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - South Korean Central Bank Governor Kim Choong-soo said on Tuesday the country needs to further open up its financial markets further in order to boost economic growth and establish a bigger role as a financial center in Asia.

“We have made efforts to conclude FTAs (free trade agreements) with already 45 countries. But usually those FTAs are used to strengthen our business relationships with our partners,” Kim told the Economic Club of New York.

“Now what we have to do, I think, is to make further efforts to liberalize our financial markets and also establish better institutional settings,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
