SEOUL, June 21 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Friday local markets would likely see increased volatility over the debate on the shift in U.S. monetary policy and promised to take swift action if needed to stabilise markets.

Minister Hyun Oh-seok made the remarks at the opening of a scheduled meeting of economic ministers. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Kim Coghill)