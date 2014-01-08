FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Nov L-money supply growth steady from Oct
January 8, 2014 / 3:02 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea Nov L-money supply growth steady from Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Annual growth in South Korea’s broadest measure of money supply stayed steady in November from the previous month, central bank data showed on Wednesday, as recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy kept its momentum.

The L-money supply measure, which includes all cash, all types of deposits at financial institutions and all money market instruments issued, rose 7.4 percent in November from a year earlier, the Bank of Korea data showed.

The money supply measure also grew 7.4 percent in October, which was the highest since April last year.

Meanwhile, separate data showed bank lending to households was a net 2.9 trillion won ($2.71 billion) in December, edging down from a 3.1 trillion won in November.

Home mortgage loans accounted for 2.8 trillion won of December’s 2.9 trillion won, the biggest share since a 3.8 trillion won allocation in June last year. The rise was attributed to tax cuts and exemptions that expired at the end of 2013.

Thanks to government efforts to revive the real estate market, housing prices rose for a fourth straight month in December over November, data from the country top mortgage lender showed last week.

$1 = 1068.3500 Korean won Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer

