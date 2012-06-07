FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea L-money supply growth slows in April
June 7, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 5 years ago

South Korea L-money supply growth slows in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 7 (Reuters) - South Korea’s broadest measure of money supply growth slowed to 8.6 percent year-on-year in April from 9.6 percent in March as the economy cooled on woes in debt-ridden Europe, the central bank said on Thursday.

The latest reading was still above an 8.5 percent annual rise in February in the L-money supply measure, which includes cash, all types of deposits at financial institutions and all money market instruments issued.

Separate central bank data released at the same time showed banks’ lending to households grew by a net 2.2 trillion won ($1.9 billion) in May, the biggest monthly gain since October last year but still smaller than gains in early 2011.

The data comes a day before the Bank of Korea holds its monthly policy review, at which it is widely expected to keep rates on hold for a 12th consecutive month. ($1 = 1180.1250 Korean won) (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Edwina Gibbs)

