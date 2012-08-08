S.Korea July bank lending growth to households slows

SEOUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - South Korean banks’ lending to households rose by a net 700 billion won ($620.10 million) in July, down from a 1.3 trillion won gain in June and stayed low due to the slowing economy, data showed on Wednesday.

It was far less than a monthly average increase of 2 trillion won in bank lending to households as Asia’s fourth-largest economy lost momentum and as the local property market remained in a slump, central bank data showed.

As the economy slowed, the Bank of Korea surprisingly cut interest rates in July and is widely tipped to be ready for another policy easing soon, if not at its next meeting due on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed.

Separate central bank data, also released on Wednesday, showed South Korea’s broadest measure of money supply growth edged up in June from May, led by increased deposits at savings accounts as global uncertainties stayed elevated.

The L-money supply measure, which includes cash, all types of deposits at financial institutions and all money market instruments issued, in June rose 9.6 percent from a year earlier, up from a rise of 9.2 percent in May, the data showed. ($1 = 1128.8500 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Jacqueline Wong)