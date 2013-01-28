S.Korea Feb manufacturing outlook edges to 7-mth high but won a worry

SEOUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - South Korean manufacturers’ assessment of business conditions for February rose to a seven-month high but overall sentiment remained strongly pessimistic, a central bank survey showed on Tuesday.

The Bank of Korea manufacturing business survey index for February rose to a seasonally adjusted 76 from a revised 73 for January. February’s reading was the highest since July last year.

A reading below 100 indicates companies that expect business conditions to deteriorate in the following month outnumber those predicting an improvement. The index was last above 100 in January 2011 when it reached 101.

During this month’s survey, which was conducted from Jan. 15 through 22, more companies pointed to the appreciation of the Korean won against the dollar as a risk factor for their businesses compared to December’s survey.

The won is down roughly 2 percent against the dollar this month, but gained nearly 4 percent in the final three-month quarter of 2012.

The results, which were taken from more than 2,000 respondents nationwide, are expected to reinforce market views that South Korea is likely to go through a slow economic recovery this year.

The central bank said the index numbers were put through a yearly revision for seasonal adjustments in January to boost their accuracy. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Kim Coghill)