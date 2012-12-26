S.Korea Jan manufacturing outlook jumps to 6-mth high

SEOUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - South Korean manufacturers remain downbeat on business conditions for the coming month but they are feeling better than they have in the past six months, a central bank survey showed on Thursday.

The Bank of Korea’s manufacturing business outlook index for January next year rose to a seasonally adjusted 75 from 69 for December, hitting the highest since July’s 81. The December reading, identical with August‘s, was at the lowest point since the middle of 2009.

The January index also represents the biggest monthly gain since September 2009. Still, the reading below 100 means that companies who expect business conditions to deteriorate in the coming month still outnumber those predicting improvement.

The index has been below 100 since February 2011.

The latest findings from the central bank’s survey reinforced the market’s view that Asia’s fourth-largest economy probably reached its trough during the July-September quarter but would show only a gradual recovery.

The Bank of Korea said that between Dec. 12 and 20, it surveyed more than 2,800 companies across the country representing 23 major industries. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)