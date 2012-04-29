FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-South Korea March industrial activity
April 29, 2012 / 11:11 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-South Korea March industrial activity

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For full story, double-click )	
    SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Details of South Korea's March
industrial activity, retail sales and investment data, released
on Monday by Statistics Korea (percentage change unless stated,
month-on-month changes seasonally adjusted):     	
                                         MARCH         *FEBRUARY
   
                                       Y/Y   M/M       Y/Y   M/M
 
 Industrial output                    +0.3  -3.1     +14.3  +0.6
 Manufacturing ex-factory shipments   -0.1     ~     +13.9     ~
  
   For domestic market                -3.7     ~     +11.4     ~
  
   For exports                        +4.0     ~     +16.7     ~
  
 Inventories                         +15.5     ~     +19.8     ~
 
 Average factory operation rate           78.2            81.1  
 (percent)   
  Service-sector output               +1.4  -1.0      +5.6  +1.2
 
  Retail sales                         0.0  -2.7      +5.4  +2.5
  
  Capital investment                  +1.0  -7.0     +23.8  -3.9
  Construction starts value           -7.9  -1.8      +9.0  +5.4
 
  ^Composite leading indicator           ~  +0.4         ~  +1.0
 
 *Revised   	
 ~ Not available   
 ^ Not seasonally adjusted	
	
 (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

