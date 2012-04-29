TABLE-South Korea March industrial activity

(For full story, double-click ) SEOUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Details of South Korea's March industrial activity, retail sales and investment data, released on Monday by Statistics Korea (percentage change unless stated, month-on-month changes seasonally adjusted): MARCH *FEBRUARY Y/Y M/M Y/Y M/M Industrial output +0.3 -3.1 +14.3 +0.6 Manufacturing ex-factory shipments -0.1 ~ +13.9 ~ For domestic market -3.7 ~ +11.4 ~ For exports +4.0 ~ +16.7 ~ Inventories +15.5 ~ +19.8 ~ Average factory operation rate 78.2 81.1 (percent) Service-sector output +1.4 -1.0 +5.6 +1.2 Retail sales 0.0 -2.7 +5.4 +2.5 Capital investment +1.0 -7.0 +23.8 -3.9 Construction starts value -7.9 -1.8 +9.0 +5.4 ^Composite leading indicator ~ +0.4 ~ +1.0 *Revised ~ Not available ^ Not seasonally adjusted (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)