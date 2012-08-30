TABLE-South Korea July industrial activity

(For full story, double-click )

SEOUL, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Details of South Korea’s July industrial activity, retail sales and investment data, released on Friday by Statistics Korea (percentage change unless stated, month-on-month changes seasonally adjusted):

JULY *JUNE

Y/Y M/M Y/Y M/M Industrial output 0.3 -1.6 1.4 -0.6 Manufacturing ex-factory shipments 1.4 ~ 2.0 ~

For domestic market -0.4 ~ -1.8 ~

For exports 3.4 ~ 6.5 ~ Inventories 7.4 ~ 9.8 ~ Average factory operation rate 77.2 78.1 (percent) Service-sector output 1.5 0.7 1.4 -0.2 Retail sales 2.7 3.4 0.6 -0.5 Capital investment 1.2 2.5 -5.5 -5.9 Construction starts value 1.0 6.8 -16.2 -2.8 ^Composite leading indicator ~ 0.6 ~ 1.0 * Revised ~ Not available ^ Not seasonally adjusted (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)