S.Korea Oct industrial output rebounds, up 1.8 pct

SEOUL, Nov 29 (Reuters) - South Korea’s industrial output grew a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent in October from the previous month, government data showed on Friday, slightly better than market expectations and rebounding from a sharp decline in September.

It was stronger than a median 1.5 percent gain tipped in a Reuters survey of 12 analysts. The September reading was revised down to a 2.3 percent fall from 2.1 percent reported earlier, Statistics Korea data showed.

From a year earlier, industrial output in October grew by 3.0 percent after a revised 3.9 percent drop in September, again stronger than the median forecast of 2.0 percent.

Asia’s fourth-largest economy has been on a gradual recovery path since late last year, with a resilient domestic demand offsetting depressed demand from abroad.

Statistics Korea’s data also showed service-sector output rose by a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent in October after a revised 0.2 percent rise in September. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by John Mair)