#Asia
September 13, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

South Korea Aug import prices rise 0.3 pct yr/yr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 14 (Reuters) - South Korean import prices ticked
up in August from a year earlier on firmer global raw materials
prices, reversing after two consecutive months of annual
declines, central bank data showed on Friday.
    Import prices measured in won edged up 0.3 percent in August
from a year earlier, led by a 3.9 percent gain in minerals
prices, compared with annual declines of 1.0 percent in July and
1.2 percent in June, Bank of Korea data showed.
    Import prices rose 1.7 percent in August from the previous
month, compared with monthly falls of 0.8 percent in July and
3.6 percent in June, the data showed.
    Export prices, also measured in won, rose 1.1 percent in
August from a year earlier, marking their slowest annual growth
in five months since posting no change in March. Export prices
rose 0.2 percent in August month-on-month.
    South Korea's import and export prices (in percent changes):
                           AUG     JUL     JUN     MAY     APR
 IMPORT PRICES   
 Over previous year        0.3    -1.0    -1.2     2.1     1.7
 Over previous month       1.7    -0.8    -3.6    -1.9    -1.0
  
 EXPORT PRICES    
 Over previous year        1.1     2.2     2.2     3.2     2.0
 Over previous month       0.2    -1.3    -1.6    -0.3     0.6

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim
Coghill)
 (christine.kim@thomsonreuters.com; 822 3704 5665; Reuters
Messaging: christine.kim.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

