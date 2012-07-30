S.Korea c.bank warns of weakening property loan quality

SEOUL, July 30 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank warned on Monday of the weakening quality of loans backed by commercial real estate, calling for the relevant authorities to beef up supervision and pay closer attention to this issue.

The delinquency ratio on commercial property-backed loans has risen to the highest in three years and auction prices of an increasing number of properties fall short of their outstanding loans, the Bank of Korea said in a report.

It noted that commercial property-backed loans have grown to a similar amount as home-backed loans and that a large part of loans were owed by the self-employed, who are more vulnerable to an economic downturn than big companies.

The delinquency ratio on commercial property-backed loans stood at 1.44 percent at the end of May, the highest since 1.51 percent at the end of September 2009, it said, based on its analysis of data from six major banks.

The Bank of Korea also said the ratio of loans for which auction prices of their collateralised commercial properties have fallen below the outstanding amount of loans reached 25 percent, far higher than 0.9 percent for home-backed loans.

South Korea has recently adopted a series of administrative measures aimed at curbing household debt, much of them backed by homes, as highly leveraged households have emerged as one of the weakest links in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

In South Korea, the Financial Services Commission and the Financial Supervisory Service have prime responsibility for supervising and regulating financial institutions while the central bank has limited say. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)