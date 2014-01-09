FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank held rates in unanimous vote - governor
January 9, 2014

S.Korea c.bank held rates in unanimous vote - governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The monetary policy committee of the South Korean central bank held its policy interest rate steady in a unanimous vote on Thursday, the head of the Bank of Korea said.

Governor Kim Choong-soo also told reporters the central bank maintained its 2014 economic growth forecast at 3.8 percent while slightly lowering the inflation projection to 2.3 percent from 2.5 percent seen in October last year.

The seven-member committee kept the policy interest rate unchanged at 2.50 percent for an eighth consecutive month, matching the market’s consensus view.

Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo

