FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea fin min plays down need for interest rate cut
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2013 / 6:54 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea fin min plays down need for interest rate cut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s finance minister said on Wednesday there’s no need for policy makers to consider an interest rate cut, dismissing a newspaper report that quoted a ministry official as saying a cut was needed to avert deflation.

“We are not in a stage to consider an interest rate cut,” a ministry official confirmed Minister Hyun Oh-seok as telling reporters while visiting the southeastern port city of Busan.

The Korea Economic Daily on Wednesday cited an unnamed finance ministry official as saying the ministry believes interest rates could be cut further.

The Bank of Korea, the central bank, decides on policy interest rates independently. But many investors believe its board members have often been strongly influenced by the government’s views on the economy and policy.

South Korea’s inflation has remained far below the bottom of the central bank’s target range for many months, stoking talk mostly from news media outlets that the economy risked deflation.

The central bank has kept its 7-day repurchase agreement rate unchanged at 2.50 percent over the past six consecutive months.

The economy has been gathering pace since posting no growth in the third quarter of last year and the unemployment rate is hovering near historic lows. The central bank and the government both expect inflation to pick up next year. (Reporting by Lee Shin-hyung; Writing by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.