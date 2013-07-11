FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Korea c.bank keeps rates steady, as expected
July 11, 2013 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

South Korea c.bank keeps rates steady, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 11 (Reuters) - The Bank of Korea held interest rates steady on Thursday for a second month as it looks on track to keep them unchanged for the rest of the year, with South Korea’s economy taking small steps to recovery.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee left its base rate at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All but one out of 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters before the meeting forecast the central bank would hold its monetary policy rate to assess the effects of its rate cut in May.

With inflation remaining below the bottom end of the central bank’s target band and the economy showing signs of recovery, most analysts polled agreed the central bank’s easing cycle is over and may start hiking rates next year. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

