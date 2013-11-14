FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank holds rates steady for 6th mth, as expected
November 14, 2013 / 1:15 AM / 4 years ago

S.Korea c.bank holds rates steady for 6th mth, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 14 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank held interest rates steady for a sixth straight month on Thursday, as expected, while monitoring the economic recovery and as analysts largely expect it to keep the policy steady until late next year.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 22 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted no change in the rate. Sixteen out of the 21 analysts who gave forecasts on the next policy change said the central bank would raise rates in late 2014. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

