S.Korea c.bank stays pat, seen on hold until late 2014

SEOUL, Dec 12 (Reuters) - South Korea’s central bank held interest rates steady for a seventh consecutive month on Thursday, as expected, and many analysts forecast it will stand pat until late next year amid low inflation and modest recovery.

The Bank of Korea’s monetary policy committee held its base rate steady at 2.50 percent, a media official said without elaborating. Governor Kim Choong-soo is due to hold a news conference from 11:20 a.m. (0220 GMT).

All 24 analysts surveyed by Reuters had predicted no change in the rate. Fourteen out of the 17 analysts who gave forecasts on the future policy direction said the next change in the rate would be an increase.

South Korea’s trade-reliant economy, the fourth-largest in Asia, posted strongest growth in two years over the past two quarters but is still faced with uncertainties such as a still weak demand for its exports. (Reporting by Christine Kim and Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)