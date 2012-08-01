FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea c.bank says bought 16 tonnes of gold in July
#Asia
August 1, 2012 / 9:01 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea c.bank says bought 16 tonnes of gold in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on
Thursday it bought 16 tonnes of gold in July, its second gold
purchase in less than a year, boosting its total gold holdings
to 70.4 tonnes as it aims to diversify its foreign reserves. 
    The total value of the purchase, made on multiple occasions
during July, was $810 million, slightly less than $850 million
it spent buying 15 tonnes of gold in November last year, the
Bank of Korea in a statement.
    A central bank official told reporters the purchases were
made sporadically throughout the month in London, but declined
to provide the exact net purchase price per ounce it paid for
the bullion, typical of most central banks.
    Gold accounted for 0.9 percent of South Korea's total
foreign reserves in value at the end of July, up from 0.7
percent a month earlier, the central bank said, adding the total
book value of its gold holdings was at $3.0 billion.
    The South Korean central bank said it now ranked 40th in the
world in gold holdings at the end of July, up from 43rd in June.
    It announced the gold purchases when it made a scheduled
release of the country's latest foreign exchange reserves, which
edged up to $314.35 billion at the end of July from $312.38
billion at the end of June.
    South Korea, the fourth largest economy in Asia, had the
seventh largest foreign exchange reserves in the world as of the
end of June, of which securities including government bonds made
up 91.1 percent, it added.
    South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at end-month): 
 July     June     May      Apr      Mar      Feb      Jan
 314.35   312.38   310.87   316.84   315.95   315.80   311.34

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Daniel
Magnowski)

