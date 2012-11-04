FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea foreign reserves edge up in Oct to record
November 4, 2012 / 9:00 PM / 5 years ago

S.Korea foreign reserves edge up in Oct to record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Nov 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign reserves
edged up by $1.45 billion to $323.46 billion in October on
investment gains, extending its record-setting growth into the
third month, central bank data showed on Monday.
    Apart from foreign currencies, the Bank of Korea's foreign
exchange reserves also include a small amount of special drawing
rights (SDRs) at the International Monetary Fund, IMF positions
and gold, the central bank said in a statement.
    South Korea, which had the world's seventh-largest foreign
exchange reserves as of the end of September, held 91.7 percent
of its reserves in the form of securities.
    South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at end-month):  
 Oct      Sept     Aug      July     June     May      Apr  
 323.46   322.01   316.88   314.35   312.38   310.87   316.84

 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

