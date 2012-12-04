S.Korea c.bank says bought 14 tonnes of gold in Nov

SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it bought 14 tonnes of gold in November using its foreign reserves in order to spread its portfolio risks, while releasing data showing total reserves rose after talk of market intervention. The Bank of Korea bought the gold for $780 million, marking the fourth purchase in about one-and-a-half years and lifting the proportion of gold in its total foreign reserves to 1.2 percent from the previous 0.9 percent, it said in a statement. "Gold is a physical, safe asset and allows (the country) to deal with changes in the international financial environment more effectively," it said in a statement, without providing more details on the purchase. The Bank of Korea made its first gold purchase in more than a decade between June and July last year, joining some central banks in diversifying their increasing foreign reserves away from the U.S. dollar and low-yielding government bonds. It now holds a total of 84.4 tonnes of gold valued at $3.76 billion in terms of the purchase prices, up sharply from 14.4 tonnes before June last year. The Bank of Korea said it now expects its ranking among central banks around the world in terms of gold holdings to rise to 36th from 40th. Meanwhile, the central bank said in the same statement the country's foreign reserves rose by $2.6 billion last month to a record $326.09 billion, extending its record-breaking march to a fourth consecutive month. It attributed the increase to investment gains but the data came after reports by traders of dollar-buying intervention by the South Korean authorities during the month to curb the won's rapid appreciation. On Nov. 22 alone, currency traders estimated the authorities to have bought up to $1 billion in the local currency market to smooth the won's rapid increase, which would hurt the international competitiveness of South Korean exporters. Central bank officials declined to comment on the intervention talk. South Korea, which had the world's seventh-largest foreign exchange reserves as of the end of October, held 91.7 percent of its reserves in the form of securities. South Korean foreign reserves (in $ bln, at end-month): Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May 326.09 323.46 322.01 316.88 314.35 312.38 310.87 (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Choonsik Yoo & Kim Coghill)