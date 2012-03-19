FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Feb department store sales up 2.9 pct y/y
March 19, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 6 years

S.Korea Feb department store sales up 2.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top three department stores grew 2.9 percent in February year-on-year, the ministry of knowledge economy said on Monday.

The rise in combined sales at stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae fell short of making up for the 4.1 percent decline seen in January, when sales suffered the worst year-on-year performance since December 2008.

Sales at the country’s top three discount stores fell 6.4 percent in February year-on-year, the ministry also said, after a 2.7 percent gain in January and marking the worst decline since February 2011. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Dan Lalor)

