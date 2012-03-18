FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Feb department store sales rise 2.9 pct y/y
March 18, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 6 years ago

S.Korea Feb department store sales rise 2.9 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department stores rose in February from a year earlier but fell short of making up for January’s steep loss, underscoring depressed domestic demand in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

Combined sales at stores run by Lotte Shopping Co Ltd , Shinsegae Co Ltd and Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd rose 2.9 percent in February from a year before, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Monday.

That followed a 4.1 percent annual fall set in January, the worst year-on-year performance in three years. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)

