FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea March retail sales post modest growth -fin min
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 5, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 6 years ago

S.Korea March retail sales post modest growth -fin min

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, April 5 (Reuters) - South Korea’s retail sales grew modestly in March amid easing inflationary pressures and signs that the country’s economy may be bottoming, preliminary government data showed Thursday.

Sales at the country’s top department stores rose 1.8 percent in March from a year earlier, slower than a 2.9 percent rise in February, the Ministry of Strategy and Finance said in a report.

Sales at top discount stores rose 2.3 percent in March from a year earlier, rebounding from a 6.4 percent fall in February.

Sales of locally produced automobiles fell 9.9 percent in March compared with a 5.5 percent rise in February.

The ministry said that while retail sales would likely continue a gradual recovery in coming months, the risk of higher oil prices could limit the rebound in domestic consumption.

Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.