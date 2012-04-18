S.Korea March department store sales up 1.6 pct on yr

SEOUL, April 19 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department stores in March rose from a year earlier but at a slower pace than February, indicating sluggish private consumption amid weaker growth and an uncertain outlook for the export-dependent economy.

Combined sales at stores run by Lotte Shopping Co. , Shinsegae Co. and Hyundai Department Store Co. rose 1.6 percent in March from a year before, according to revised data released by the Ministry of Knowledge Economy on Thursday.

This was weaker than the 1.8 percent growth initially estimated by the finance ministry and the 2.9 percent growth seen in February.

For the first three months of the year, department store sales declined 0.2 percent on an annual basis, compared to a 14.3 percent gain in the same period in 2011.

The Bank of Korea on Monday lowered its 2012 economic growth forecast to a real 3.5 percent from 3.7 percent tipped earlier and cut its projection for annual private consumption growth to 2.8 percent from 3.2 percent.