South Korea Aug retail sales fall further, cloud Q3 growth

SEOUL, Sept 17 (Reuters) - South Korea’s top department and discount stores saw sales fall for the third consecutive month in August over a year earlier, data showed on Monday, underscoring a deepening slump in domestic demand.

Combined sales at department stores run by the top three chain operators fell 6.9 percent in August from a year earlier, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy data showed, their worst on record and sharper than an earlier estimate by the finance ministry.

The ministry estimated sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae to have declined by 6.1 percent in August from a year before.

Sales at discount stores run by the top three chain operators fell 3.3 percent in August from a year earlier, the economy ministry data showed, slightly better than a 3.5 percent decline initially estimated by the finance ministry.

It was the longest spell of annual decline in sales at stores for both categories since the government began releasing data in early 2005, boding ill for Asia’s fourth-largest economy for the quarter ending this month.

The South Korean economy saw quarterly growth cut by more than a half in the April-June period from the previous quarter, hit by cooling exports to Europe and the other major markets that in turn hurt domestic spending by companies and consumers.

In response, the government and central bank took a series of stimulus steps including public spending and financial support plans worth more than a combined $13 billion and a reduction by 25 basis points in the policy interest rate.

The Bank of Korea unexpectedly held the 7-day repurchase agreement rate steady at 3.00 percent on Thursday, standing pat for a second consecutive month after a cut in July, but it is still widely tipped to lower the rate next month.

The central bank slashed its economic growth forecast for this year to 3.0 percent in July from the previous 3.5 percent and is now widely expected to bring it down again when it is due to release revised projections next month. ($1 = 1128.4500 Korean won) (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)