S.Korea Sept retail sales remain weak, flag growth challenges

SEOUL, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department and discount stores remained weak in September, revised government data showed on Thursday, reflecting consumers’ worries over prospects for their export-driven economy in the weak global environment.

Sales at department stores run by the country’s top three chain operators fell by 0.8 percent in September from a year earlier, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said in a statement, better than a 0.1 percent drop initially estimated by the finance ministry.

The top three discount store sales, however, showed a 0.2 percent year-on-year rise in September, reversing provisional data that had pointed to a 0.1 percent decline, to mark the first increase since March.

Sales by both department and discount store chains had contracted for three months running through August, to post the longest stretch of decline by both on record.

Though that streak was snapped in September, the data nevertheless underscored weak domestic demand in Asia’s fourth-largest economy.

The Bank of Korea earlier this month cut the policy rate by 25 basis points to 2.75 percent and lowered its 2012 economic growth forecast to 2.4 percent from 3.0 percent previously.

The central bank also warned that South Korea’s quarter-on-quarter growth will remain below 1 percent in seasonally adjusted terms until the second half of 2013.

Many analysts believe the central bank will ease policy again at least one more time during the first half of 2013 to support the economy.