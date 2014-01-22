FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea revised December dept store sales fall on year
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S.
Trump ramps up NFL fight, calls for ban on kneeling
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 22, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

S.Korea revised December dept store sales fall on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department store chains fell slightly in December from a year earlier, revised government data showed on Thursday, reversing a small gain shown in the preliminary data released earlier this month.

Combined sales at stores run by the country’s top three chain operators fell 0.3 percent in December from the year before, the worst performance since a 2.2 percent drop in October, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy data showed.

It followed a revised 5.3 percent annual gain in November and compared with a 0.3 percent rise given for December in the finance ministry’s preliminary estimate.

At the country’s top discount store chains, sales shrank by a revised 5.7 percent in December over a year earlier, versus a preliminary 6.0 percent drop.

The data underscores how domestic demand has yet to pick up in earnest in South Korea despite gradually improving exports, and highlights the challenge for policymakers to ensure the economic recovery takes hold this year. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.