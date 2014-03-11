S.Korea retail sales fall in February, showing fragile recovery

SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Key measures of South Korean retail sales showed declines in February following hefty gains in January, partly due to holidays but underscoring a fragile recovery in consumer spending.

Combined sales at department stores run by the country’s top three chain operators fell 1.7 percent in February from a year earlier, while sales at the top discount store chains slid 23.1 percent, preliminary data from the finance ministry showed on Tuesday.

It was the second time in three months that sales at the two major groups of retail outlets fell simultaneously, suggesting the recovery in private consumption remains hesitant at a time of renewed global economic uncertainties.

In January, sales at department stores grew a revised 6.8 percent over a year earlier and those at discount stores gained a revised 18.6 percent.

The top three department store operators are Hyundai Department Store Co, Lotte Shopping Co and Shinsegae Co.

The ministry said the soft February sales were attributable to technicalities, noting that the Lunar New Year’s Day fell in February last year and January this year. The holiday tends to boost sales of food items, the ministry said.

Recent data had suggested some pickup in domestic demand, although the central bank’s latest consumer sentiment index edged down in February from January.

The central bank expects economic growth this year to accelerate to 3.8 percent from an estimated 2.8 percent last year, citing strengthening private consumption.

Meanwhile, the finance ministry said in Tuesday’s report that sales of locally produced automobiles last month grew 9.6 percent from a year earlier, marking the strongest pickup since August.

Gasoline sales by volume rose 2.2 percent in February in annual terms, rebounding from a 2.9 percent drop in January. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo and Chris Gallagher)