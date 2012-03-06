S.Korea Feb retail sales still depressed - fin min

SEOUL, March 6 (Reuters) - South Korea’s retail sales rose in February but failed to make up for a dismal start to the year as persistent economic uncertainty weighed on consumers, preliminary figures from the finance ministry showed on Tuesday.

Sales at the country’s top department stores rose 2.6 percent in February from a year earlier, but fell short of recouping a 4.1 percent annual loss set in January, the ministry said in a scheduled report.

Sales of locally produced automobiles also posted a modest 5.5 percent annual gain in February, but this compard with a 19.9 percent fall seen in January, the ministry said.

On average, department-store sales for the first two months of the year were down about 0.8 percent from a year earlier and sales of automobiles fell 7.2 percent, the report showed.

Analysts and government officials usually take January and February as one period when dealing with economic indicators to mitigate the effect from the Lunar New Year holidays, that fall almost alternately between the two months. (Reporting by Yoo Choonsik; Editing by Richard Pullin)