FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
S.Korea June retail sales drop on year
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
July 18, 2012 / 9:01 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea June retail sales drop on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEOUL, July 19 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department stores and discount stores shrank in June from a year earlier, the Ministry of Knowledge Economy said on Thursday, underscoring weak private consumption as economic growth slows.

Combined sales from department stores run by Hyundai Department Store, Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae fell by 2.0 percent year-on-year, worse than a 1.2 percent drop initially seen by the finance ministry earlier this month.

Sales at the country’s top discount stores fell 7.2 percent from a year earlier, the sharpest decline since February 2011 but slightly better than a 7.4 percent drop initially estimated by the finance ministry.

June was the second month this year during which sales at both department and discount stores shrank.

For the first six months of the year, sales at the top department store sales fell 0.8 percent from a year earlier while sales at discount stores fell 2.5 percent year-on-year.

South Korea’s central bank lowered this year’s economic growth and inflation forecasts on Friday as the euro zone’s slump deepened, backing a view it would cut interest rates again soon after a surprise cut the previous day.

The Bank of Korea now expects South Korea’s gross domestic product to grow a real 3.0 percent this year, down from its previous forecast in April for 3.5 percent and below the government’s recently revised projection of 3.3 percent. (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.