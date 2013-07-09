S.Korea June department, discount store sales pick up

SEOUL, July 9 (Reuters) - Sales at South Korea’s top department and discount stores grew simultaneously in annual terms for the first time since February, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, suggesting a modest improvement in consumer sentiment.

Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store , Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae last month rose by 3.7 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry estimated, accelerating from a 1.0 percent rise in May.

Sales at the country’s top three discount store chains last month also rose by 4.3 percent from a year earlier, rebounding from May’s 4.3 percent decline.

The pickup is in line with the Bank of Korea’s composite consumer sentiment index, which rose to 105 in June from 104 a month earlier. The index has remained above 100 since January, suggesting that Koreans are growing more optimistic about the outlook and could increase their spending in coming months.

Overseas demand will likely remain weak because the global economy continues to struggle, meaning that domestic demand will need to improve in the coming quarters for the recovery in Asia’s fourth-largest economy to pick up pace.

The BOK expects South Korea’s gross domestic product to grow by a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in the second quarter in sequential terms, matching the pace seen in the first quarter. It expects the pace of growth will accelerate in the second half, though analysts warn that the tapering of monetary stimulus in the U.S. and potential slowdown in China pose downside risks to such projections.

Private consumption in South Korea contracted in sequential terms during the first quarter as heavily leveraged households cut back on spending, raising concerns about the country’s growth prospects.

The finance ministry also said on Tuesday that sales of locally produced automobiles fell by 8.5 percent from a year earlier in June, marking the sharpest decline since February, due to lacklustre demand for mid-sized cars.

Gasoline sales by volume fell by 0.1 percent in annual terms last month following a 2.6 percent rise in May, which the ministry attributed to higher fuel prices. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)