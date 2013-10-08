S.Korea Sept department sales growth eases vs Aug

SEOUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sales growth at South Korea’s top department stores during September eased from a month earlier, preliminary data showed on Tuesday, underscoring subdued private consumption in Asia’s fourth-largest economy as households rebalance their spending.

Sales at department stores run by Hyundai Department Store , Lotte Shopping and Shinsegae last month grew by 2.8 percent from a year earlier, the finance ministry estimated, compared with a 7.0 percent rise seen in August.

South Korea’s heavily-leveraged households have cut back on spending in recent quarters due to the uncertain economic outlook and mounting pressures from the weak property market, contributing to soft domestic demand.

The Bank of Korea’s composite consumer index for September fell to 102 last month from 105 in August. While a reading above 100 means consumers feel more optimistic about the coming month, September’s reading hit a five-month low.

Sales at the country’s top discount stores fell by 5.2 percent in annual terms last month, marking the biggest drop since April, as concerns about Japan’s ongoing struggles to deal with contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant weighed on sales of fish products.

Sales of locally-made automobiles fell 14.5 percent from a year earlier in September, down from a 23.9 percent rise in August and marking the sharpest rate of decline since August 2012.

Gasoline sales by volume rose by 1.1 percent in annual terms last month, easing from a 12.3 percent rise in August.

The finance ministry said it saw signs of a strengthening recovery in the domestic economy but warned that weak private sector activity and external risks such as the U.S. fiscal standoff and the Federal Reserve’s expected tapering of its bond-buying stimulus pose downside risks.