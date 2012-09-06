FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea Aug department, discount store sales fall again
September 6, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

S.Korea Aug department, discount store sales fall again

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Sales at top South Korean department and discount stores fell in annual terms for a third consecutive month in August, the worst showing at least since early 2005, government data showed on Thursday.

Sales at department stores run by the country’s top three chain operators fell 6.1 percent in August from a year earlier, and those at discount stores run by the top three operators fell 3.5 percent, the finance ministry data showed.

It was the longest spell of annual declines in sales at both groups at least since early 2005, when the government began releasing the statistics on its website (www.index.go.kr). (Reporting By Se Young Lee; Editing by Choonsik Yoo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
