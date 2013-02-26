S.Korea Feb consumer sentiment remains steady from Jan

SEOUL, Feb 27 (Reuters) - South Korea’s key consumer sentiment measure in February was unchanged from a month before as it held above the neutral point for a second straight month, bolstering hopes of stronger consumption, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

The consumer sentiment index stayed steady at 102 in February from the previous month, in the survey conducted by the Bank of Korea. The index came in above the neutral point of 100 for the first time in five months in January.

A reading above 100 indicates consumers expecting economic and living conditions to improve in the coming month outnumber those who expect a deterioration.

Meanwhile, the same central bank data showed South Koreans’ median expected inflation rate for the next 12 months at 3.2 percent -- also unchanged from January’s reading.

A majority of those surveyed said they expected public utility rates to affect prices most over the next year.

February’s expected inflation rate lies closer to the upper end of the central bank’s newly-set inflation band from 2.5 to 3.5 percent, but remains lower than upper-3 percent highs seen in early 2012, giving the Bank of Korea leeway to cut interest rates to support growth.

The Bank of Korea said it surveyed more than 2,000 households nationwide from Feb. 12 through 19. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Eric Meijer)